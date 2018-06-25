Glenn's 4th of July Suburban Survival Guide

July 4th is one of my favorite holidays because it signals the start of summer. I also like it because there's not any pressure to get the right gift and I don't have to worry about the turkey breast being overdone while the dark meat is raw. Doing the 4th in suburbia has a couple of tricks to it to do it correctly. I know that the particular suburb you live in could vastly change your 4th of July experience. For example, do you live out in Medina where there are more open spaces? Do you live in Lakewood and are you close to the city fireworks? I have never been into fireworks because to me, they all look the same. If I have disposable income and I wanna have a get-together, I'm gonna put that money into the food and drink.

Here is my foolproof guide to a 4th of July party in the suburbs:

1. Your food doesn't need to be fancy, it just needs to be good quality. I like going to a butcher to get all my grilling meats. I'm very fond of Gibb's Butcher Block in Olmsted Falls,.Get your meat fresh, not frozen. If meat is not your thing, I have found great success with the meatless burgers and sausages from Trader Joes

2. Set up everything and make it into a food bar. Put all the toppings into small cups so people can take exactly what they want.

3. Gas station Hummus. Yes, it's a thing and I highly recommend. Buy 3-4 and some warm pitas for an app.

4. Don't overthink your drinks, but have a selection of your favorites. Make sure to put out a huge beverage dispenser and fill with water and fresh lemons and limes. Make sure to remove the seeds so your dispenser doesn't clog up.

5. Offer plenty of areas to get into the shade if your party is going to be outside. Pop up canopy covers will be a welcome relief.

6. Think of the bugs. There are so many ways to get rid of mosquitos now, but I recently discovered THIS PRODUCT which is inexpensive and worked great

7. Invite your neighbors. Even if you don't know them, invite them to stop by. Getting to know people you may not have thought about ever inviting may surprise you.

That's it! Stay safe, have fun, but most importantly, enjoy your families and friends and enjoy the liberties we have been given.