Zoodles or zucchini noodles are healthy alternatives to carb-heavy pasta, but I have yet to find something I made that has me craving them over their Italian counterpart. This recipe changes all of that.

I started experimenting and came up with not only a healthier version of noodles, but a slightly healthier alternative to pesto. I went to Trader Joe's and got their pesto w/ quinoa. It cuts down on all the oil and gives the dish a nuttier finish. It's oh so good.

Glenn's Pesto Zoodles with Shrimp (serves 2)

5 zucchini (not too ripe)

10 21-30 ct. raw shrimp

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Trader Joe's Quinoa Pesto (about half the jar)

Red pepper to taste

a few halved cherry tomatoes

Directions

Sautee the shrimp in some garlic and olive oil to almost done and remove and set aside. Zoodle the zucchini noodles and add to the olive oil-garlic mixture until al-dente. Add pesto at the end and add shrimp and stir to combine. Add tomatoes at the very end. Eat and pat yourself on the back