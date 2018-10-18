Guess What? You Can Buy Golden Girls Cereal at Target!

October 18, 2018
Glenn Anderson

@MCT

Heading to Target?  They have a new cereal that pays tribute to your favorite 80's sitcom "The Golden Girls"  How cool is that?

The box depicts the iconic show's four central characters in an anime-style illustration. 

Each box comes with a collectible figurine inside. The company Funko makes both the cereal and the toy.

Why not buy some for someone special and attach a card that says "Thank You For Being a Friend"?  LOL

Get more details and pics HERE

 

Tags: 
golden girls cereal
funko toys
funko cereal

