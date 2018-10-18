Guess What? You Can Buy Golden Girls Cereal at Target!

Heading to Target? They have a new cereal that pays tribute to your favorite 80's sitcom "The Golden Girls" How cool is that?

The box depicts the iconic show's four central characters in an anime-style illustration.

Each box comes with a collectible figurine inside. The company Funko makes both the cereal and the toy.

Why not buy some for someone special and attach a card that says "Thank You For Being a Friend"? LOL

Get more details and pics HERE