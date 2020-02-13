You’re Going To Want These New Trader Joe’s Products

I love me a good Trader Joe's run. Since I work at 3 in the afternoon, it allows me to go during the week when there aren't as many people. I love trying new things, and here are some of the newer ones out there!!

Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie Baking Mix - Vegan and gluten-free cookies that actually taste good? This mix is the game-changer you’ve been waiting for.

Buffalo Chicken Dip - Made with chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese, it’s easy to get addicted to this stuff.

Miso Vegetable and Brown Rice Sauté Kit - You won’t even have to think about what to make for dinner with this kit packed with broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, miso sauce and precooked brown rice.

Organic Cheese and Tomato Pizza - With bite-sized pieces, it’s a crowd pleaser.

Organic Chickpea and Red Lentil Risoni - Made with just two ingredients - organic chickpea flour & organic red lentil flour - this rice-like grain alternative packs 10 grams of protein and is easy to make.

Organic No Joke Juice Shots - This isn’t sipping juice, they’re health shots that come in ginger or turmeric and they’re not just tasty...they’re healthy, too.

Raspberry Rose White Chocolate Bar - It’s a white chocolate candy bar with a hint of raspberry and it’s beautiful, too, in a “blooming rose” pattern.