This Year, Get Them Chick-fil-A's Heart Shaped Creation For Valentine's Day

Forget the flowers and the trip to the candy store, this year get your lover...Chicken

That's right, this year, stop by Chick-fil-A for Valentine’s Day.

Participating locations will offer a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container, according to the chain.

The trays were available at restaurants starting Jan. 21.

Wanna check 'em out and pre-order? You can do that HERE

Of course, I do recommend perhaps pairing this with a nice pair of pajamas and a bottle of wine...Or at the very least, some ranch dipping sauce!