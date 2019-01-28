This Year, Get Them Chick-fil-A's Heart Shaped Creation For Valentine's Day

January 28, 2019
Glenn Anderson

    

Forget the flowers and the trip to the candy store, this year get your lover...Chicken

That's right, this year, stop by Chick-fil-A for Valentine’s Day.

Participating locations will offer a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container, according to the chain.

The trays were available at restaurants starting Jan. 21.

Wanna check 'em out and pre-order?  You can do that HERE

Of course, I do recommend perhaps pairing this with a nice pair of pajamas and a bottle of wine...Or at the very least, some ranch dipping sauce!

