Taco Bell will be trimming down their menu in what the chain describes as “decluttering a closet.” It all goes down September 12th – that’s when nine items will be sent to the menu graveyard. They include:

BOTH the Fiery Dorito and the Cool Ranch Dorito Taco

Double Decker Taco

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips and salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito (My favorite)

and XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.