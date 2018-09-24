Would You Spend 30 Hours in a Coffin for $300? This Place Wants you To Try

Sell plasma? Drive for Uber? Side hustle no more because now it's possible to get paid $300 to spend 30 hours in a coffin. Interested?

Six Flags St. Louis is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their Fright Fest and they wanna invite you to join the festivities by participating in a 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.

Six Flags St. Louis says that six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 14.

The coffin dwellers must reportedly stay in their coffin for the duration of the contest, except during designated bathroom breaks.

During operating hours, coffin dwellers can have a friend to support them, however Six Flags says “they must brave the non-operating hours alone"

The winner of the contest reportedly receives $300, two 2019 Gold Season Passes to the park, a Fright Fest Prize package that includes two VIP Haunted House passes, a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed and they get to keep their coffin!

To be considered for the challenge you must submit a registration application before midnight, October 3. You can register online HERE.

Umm, no thanks!