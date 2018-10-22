This Is The Worst Number Of Kids To Have

What is the worst number of children to have? A recent survey might surprise you!

The survey says that moms who have three children are more stressed than those who have fewer kids. It also found that moms who have more than four children actually report lower levels of stress.

“One doctor said the more children you have, the more confident you become in your parenting abilities. You have to let go … and then you’re just thankful when they all get to school on time.”

More than 7,000 mothers were surveyed, and moms on average reported their stress level at 8.5 on a scale of one to 10. Meanwhile, 46 percent say their partners were more stressful than their kids. Even worse, 75 percent of moms say their stress comes from the pressure they put on themselves to save face in front of other parents.

“You always hear about the mommy wars, but I feel like we’re judging ourselves more harshly than anyone else,” said Jill Smokler, owner of the blog “Scary Mommy.” She has three kids and says it’s the most stressful number.

“Going from one to two was an easy, breezy transition,” she said. “Two to three, everything was turned upside down. I did not feel like I had it together…just crossing the street and not being able to physically hold all their hands I found tremendously stressful.”

Personally speaking, I have 3 kids and I found the transition from two to three to be quite stressful. All of a sudden, we needed a bigger house, we needed a mini-van, we needed more money, different jobs. Accomplishing all of those things, especially with my wife Steph being pregnant was even more difficult, especially on her. But...through family, friends, and faith, you get through it and you never can imagine what life would be like before your magical 3. Oh wait, it would be a lot quieter. Best of luck to you moms and dads out there!!