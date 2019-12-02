World’s Largest White Castle Opening Near Disney World

Remember White Caste on Brookpark and Pearl?

What about on West 117th and Lorain?

I remember those 3am visits..Ordering a sack and sitting in the parking lot disgusted with myself while I appraoched double digits..Ahh, memories

Time to relive those memories again in youir visiting Disney World

The world’s largest White Castle will open near Walt Disney World. Construction is expected to begin at some point over the next two months with an opening date set for late 2020 or early 2021.

This won’t be Florida’s first White Castle, although the company’s only other location in the state closed in the 1960s, so it’s been a while since Floridians could get a sack of square hamburgers.

Now, they just need a Popeye's Chicken sandwich competitior and I'll be back in the parking lot, in the shadow of Mickey while looking more like a real life Wreck It Ralph.