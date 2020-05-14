Win Free Burritos For a Year From Chipotle!

There’s a new giveaway that could win you free Chipotle burritos for a year and it all starts with a puzzle.

The Chipotle x PizzaSlime puzzle contest is challenging, but true fans would do just about anything to get free Chipotle for a year.

Here’s how it works: First, you need to get a free puzzle from PizzaSlime, the LA-based clothing brand. There are 1-thousand of these guac-themed puzzles available on their website and it’s totally free, even the shipping.

Then, after you finish the puzzle, you’ll need to enter the contest, which starts this Saturday, May 16th and ends Tuesday, June 16th and 11:59pm ET.

To enter, share a photo of your completed puzzle in an Instagram group chat in your Direct Messages with @chipotle and @pizzaslime.

The first five eligible entries will be declared winners and will be notified in that same group chat.

It’s a lot of work, but when you’re enjoying 52 free burritos over a year, it’ll be worth it.