Why You Shouldn't Do Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping On The Tuesday Before

Thanksgiving is next week and that means getting your game plan together for turkey day. If you're doing the cooking this year like we are, there’s a lot you need to do ahead of time. If you wait till last minute, you're gonna cause yourself some major anxiety, and lets be honest, you need to save that for Uncle Tony after he has a high ball. You probably think going on Tuesday is the best plan, because everyone will be going on Wednesday...But you'd be wrong.

Let's face it, no one really ever wants to go shopping, but the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is probably the worst. Throngs of people wandering aimlessly and staring at turkeys like they're supermodels and using words like giblets. It's all too much, so most of us go on Tuesday, which will turn out just as crowded.

Here is my suggestion. Head to your store of choice on Sunday morning before church. Go by yourself, too. Kids don't like the grocery stores unless there are free samples and that's what Costco is for. Go prepared. Have a list and stick to it. I mean, you can always do a 24 hour store in the middle of the night too. The choice is up to you, but cut down on as much stress as you can and "Be Prepared". Scar really had it right!