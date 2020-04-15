Which 2020 Shows Are Cancelled & Renewed

With the fall bringing a new television season, it’s time to see which shows are getting renewed, and which are canceled. Some shows are moving to streaming platforms, while others are currently wrapping up their final seasons, like The CW’s “Supernatural.”

Other big shows ended this year, too, which makes way for renewals and new shows. “The Good Place” had its series finale in January, and ABC’s “Modern Family” will air its finale this month. Here’s what else is renewed or canceled.

RENEWED SHOWS

“The $100,000 Pyramid” (ABC)

“America’s Funniest Home Video” (ABC)

“Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC)

“Card Sharks” (ABC)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“The Good Doctor” (ABC)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Holey Moley” (ABC)

“Match Game” (ABC)

“Press Your Luck” (ABC)

“Station 19” (ABC)

“To Tell the Truth” (ABC)

“Love Island” (CBS)

“Mom” (CBS)

“Young Sheldon” (CBS)

“9-1-1” (Fox)

“9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox)

“Beat Shazam” (Fox)

“Bless the Harts” (Fox)

“Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox)

“Mental Samurai” (Fox)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Fox)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“The Blacklist” (NBC)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

“Chicago Fire, Med & P.D.” (NBC)

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (NBC)

“Making It” (NBC)

“New Amsterdam” (NBC)

“Superstore” (NBC)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“All American” (The CW)

“Batwoman” (The CW)

“Black Lightning” (The CW)

“Charmed” (The CW)

“Dynasty” (The CW)

“The Flash” (The CW)

“Legacies” (The CW)

“Nancy Drew” (The CW)

“The Outpost” (The CW)

“Riverdale” (The CW)

“Supergirl” (The CW)

CANCELED SHOWS

“Grand Hotel” (ABC)

“Reef Break” (ABC)

“God Friended Me” (CBS)

“Hawaii Five-0” (CBS)

“Almost Family” (Fox)

“BH90210” (Fox)

“Deputy” (Fox)

“Bluff City Law” (NBC)

“The InBetween” (NBC)

“Sunnyside” (NBC)