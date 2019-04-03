What Cool Features Are There In iOS 12.2?

So, you got the notice that it's time to update your I phone. Should you? Here's what you can expect to see!

Apple News+: It's a premium subscription service providing access to over 300 magazines and several newspapers, including the LA Times and Wall Street Journal. The subscription costs $9.99 a month

Support for AirPlay and HomeKit on TVs: Apple announced that AirPlay is coming to smart TVs this year

New Animoji: You can now talk with your friends using the new giraffe, shark, owl, and boar Animoji.

Improved voice Messages: Basically, they're gonna sound much better

Apple Pay You can now transfer money to your bank account instantly using your Visa debit cards