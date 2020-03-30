What To Binge On Netflix This Week 3-30-20

March 30, 2020
Glenn Anderson
“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)... starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

“Space Jam” (1996)... starring the Looney Toons, Michael Jordan, Danny DeVito and more.

“Semi-Pro” (2008)... starring Will Ferrell, Andre 3000, and Woody Harrelson.

“The Story of God with Morgan Freeman,” season 3 (National Geographic): Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman explores the meaning of life and the world’s big questions about religion and society.

“The Interview” (2014)... starring James Franco and Seth Rogen.

“Lil Peep” Everybody’s Everything” (2019)... starring Lil Peep, Post Malone, Rob Cavallo and more.

“He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009)... starring Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, and more.

“Goodfellas” (1990)... starring Ray Liotta. 

Netflix
top binge
top 10
streaming shows

