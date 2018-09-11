What "Never Forget" Means To Me-By Glenn Anderson

September 11, 2001. A day none of us will forget. So often we see social media posts that say exactly that, but what does it mean to you?

I was working on The Danny and Carole Show here in Cleveland on that day and I remember what a beautiful morning it was. It was sunny, it was crisp out, and there was nothing unusual about that day other than the beautiful sunrise. When we first heard the news that a plane struck the World Trade Center, we all thought it was an amateur aviator who had veered off course. When the second plane hit, a few people in the room mentioned Bin Laden's name.

News kept coming in at a feverish pace. There was no social media, so it was my job to scan the tv stations and report back what I had heard. So much miscommunication happened that day, but the facts remained. 2,996 people died that day including the 19 hijackers. It was sobering, I felt actual pain. I cried to my loved ones, I hugged them. I apologized for things I had done to them in the past. When we say "Never Forget", this is what it means to me:

Never forget to tell the important people in your life how much you love them everyday (This is my nightly sign-off from the radio)

Never forget to listen to people. So much more is learned when we listen instead of speak.

Never forget to make people smile everyday. It can be a parent, a child, the elderly, your listeners. We all are burdened by grief in some way and all of us are dealing with struggles. Try to make someone's struggle a little less.

Never forget those that have died to protect us. The entire military, service men and women, family members, and those courageous souls aboard Flight 93.

Never forget you can make a difference in the life of someone. A compliment, a simple hello, volunteering, fellowship. Make your goal to lead a life of purpose.

Never forget is an important phrase. I honor everyone that passed away that day and have passed away due to the circumstances of that day, but what we do with those feelings and thoughts is completely up to us. I appreciate you reading.