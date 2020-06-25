What is there to do?...With Glenn

As the days turn into weeks, and those turn into months, my wife and I are constantly trying to find ways to entertain the kids, teach them something, and stimulate their minds. Decided to try a golf range yesterday. Yes, I'm aware a new one just openedup in Independence, but I don't know if I'm ready for that yet. So, we checked out Stoneybrook Driving Range in Middleburg Hts yesterday. They have 36 stations, they're separated by dividers, and you need not come in contact with anyone. Walk up to the self serve ball station, insert your credit card, and it dispenses how many balls you want.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

The boys are getting excited to learn a new sport, the weather was great, and 12 bucks kept us all occupied for about an hour and a half. If you're looking for something safe to try, I recommend this! Good luck with your summer, friends xoxo Glenn :)