Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers Every Day This Month!

Shout it from the rooftops! Wendy’s is giving away burgers every day for the rest of September in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.

The actual day of celebration is Sept. 18, but all month they are encouraging customers to grab a free burger by making a purchase of anything else on the menu.

In order to be eligible for one free Dave’s Single per day, customers have to order using the Wendy’s app.

And yes...technically, you can get a free burger every day with a small purchase. Pretty cool, huh?

The deal is good at all Wendy’s restaurants across the country.