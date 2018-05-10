Wanna Work With Justin Timberlake? He's Hiring!

Want to work with JT? He’s hiring a social media expert for his “Man of the Woods” tour.

LinkedIn is teaming up with Live Nation Entertainment to offer one lucky person a chance to help manage social media for Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour.

As part of this experience, the lucky winner will join the Live Nation social media team for a day in May at a show in Dallas, Texas. The winner will serve as social media coordinator for the concert.

To enter, you need to post a video to LinkedIn before 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 13th describing how this experience will boost your career and your passion for Justin. Make sure to include the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.

