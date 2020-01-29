Waffle House Is Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations

January 29, 2020
Everyone has their own idea of what romance is, some like to be wined and dined with chocolate-covered strawberries, for others, a feast of breakfast carbs is all it takes. And those folks will be happy to know that Waffle House is once again ready to make their Valentine’s Day dreams come true by accepting reservations for February 14th.

The tradition has been going strong for 12 years, with close to 200 locations breaking our white table cloths and dimming the lights for the perfect romantic meal. Waffle House goes all out, with candles, rose petals, and a special menu, to make this dining experience stand out from all your other visits. It’s the only night they take reservations and they’re going to go quick, so if you want in, find a participating location before it’s too late.

