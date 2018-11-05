Veterans Day Freebies and Deals
We are so thankful for the brave men and women who serve or have served in our armed forces. There is no possible way to repay you, but here is a list of some local businesses that wanna try.
Applebees: Veterans and active duty military can get a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu. In addition, through Nov. 11, guests can purchase a Budweiser, Bud Light or O’Douls beer at their local Applebee’s to be given to a deserving veteran free of charge on Veterans Day as part of the ‘Buy A Vet A Bud’ program.
Bar Louie: From open to close on Sunday, November 11, every Bar Louie throughout the country will offer veterans and military personnel a free burger or flatbread up to a $15 value when they show a valid military I.D.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House: Veterans and active military can get a free entrée, up to $12.95 value, plus a free beverage on Veterans Day.
Burntwood Tavern: Veterans and active military eat free on Veterans Day at participating locations.
Cracker Barrel: On Veterans Day, all military veterans receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in thanks for their service. Dine in only.
Dunkin’ Donuts: On Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military are eligible to receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.
Golden Corral: Golden Corral will host a Military Appreciation Night Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. during which veterans or active military receive a free meal.
Hard Rock Rocksino: Free breakfast and lunch for active military or veterans on Veterans Day.
Red Robin: Veterans and active military members can get a free Red’s Tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries.