Veteran's Day Food Deals And Freebies!

November 7, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus

This Monday, November 11th, is Veterans Day and restaurants across the country will be honoring our heroes with free and discounted menu items. Here’s where veterans and active duty military personnel can score deals, just be sure to bring proof of military service since many of them require it.

Applebee’s - All veterans and active-duty military members can come in on November 11th for a complimentary entree from a special menu.

California Pizza Kitchen - Vets and active duty military can score a free entree and a drink on November 11th.

Cracker Barrel - They’re giving veterans a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte on the house on Veterans Day.

Denny’s - All active and retired military personnel can come in from 5 a.m. to noon on November 11th with a valid military ID to get a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast.

Dunkin' - Vets and active military members get one free doughnut of their choice on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral - Free dinner buffets on Veterans Day to anyone who is currently serving or has served in the U.S. military, including the National Guard and Reserve.

Olive Garden - On November 11th, they’re offering a free meal from a special menu to active-duty military members and veterans.

Red Lobster - Veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID who come on November 11th can score one free appetizer or dessert.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill - They’re serving up free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti this Veterans Day to vets who show their military ID or proof of service.

Sheetz - Active military personnel and veterans can get in on two specials here on November 11th: a free meal and a free car wash.
 

