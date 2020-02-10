Valentine's Day Food Deals and Discounts

Sure, when you're young, you save up all your money for Valentine's Day. Money is no object. You buy the expensive flowers and go to the expensive restaurant because you're trying to impress someone. Don't get me wrong, I love being romantic, but the days of endless money went away when "What to Expect When You're Expecting" found it's way to the coffee table. Here are the places where you can be romantic without feeling like a jerk and using a coupon

Baskin-Robbins - The ice cream chain has a whole lineup of holiday-themed treats, including sweet and punny Valentine’s Day cakes and the Love Potion #31 ice cream flavor. Call ahead to order and save $3 on orders of $15 or more with the promo code BEMINE**.

California Pizza Kitchen - From February 11-16, CPK will make any of its pizzas into a heart shape for free. They're also offering a "Sweet Deal for Two" (starting February 12th) that includes one app, two entrées, and a dessert for $35.

Chick-Fil-A - Show your love with a heart-shaped tray of 30 nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis or Six Chocolate Chunk cookies.

Denny's - They’re not offering a meal deal, but they are offering a wedding special. Yep, you can get married at the Denny’s in Las Vegas for the low price of just $99 this year.



Krispy Kreme - They’ve got conversation heart doughnuts for Valentine’s Day with the same messages as those chalky candy ones, but they’re Krispy Kremes, so they taste way better.

Moe’s - Score a free side of queso through the Moe’s app on V-Day.

Olive Garden - You can score a three-course Valentine’s Day Dinner for 2 ToGo for $34.99 that comes with soup or salad, choice of breadstick dipping sauce, a sharable entree, and a dessert. And don’t forget to add a breadstick bouquet for the one you love!

Papa John’s - From February 10th to 16th, you can get a one-topping heart-shaped-pizza for $11 with the code VALENTINE, or a one-topping heart-shaped pizza AND a double chocolate chip brownie for $16 with the code BEMINE.

Red Lobster - Starting February 10th, if you order a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits online, you can have them put in a heart-shaped box for $1 more.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse - Their date night deals run from February 7th to 16th and you can choose between a 40-ounce porterhouse for two for $129 or the Celebration Surf and Turf for $50.