The Top Pinterest Trends For 2019

This time of year, if you're not shopping on Amazon at work, you're perusing Pinterest looking for fun ways to decorate your home. Well, Pinterest just announced their 100 Pinterest Trends for 2019. It includes travel, hobbies, food, and more.

Among the trends expected in 2019:

Surprise destination trips – Seems more and more people are into gathering friends for a trip and not revealing where they're going until they get there. And I'm also assuming these people don't have kids or like to plan ahead?

Bakuchiol (Be-koo-key-ol') – If you’re looking for clear skin, this natural gentler alternative to retinol is all the rage. I also recommend soap and water.

Side Hustles – More and more people are looking to turn their real-life passions into paying gigs. I sell stuff on Kidizen and Offer Up. It's a good little supplemental income.

Pegan Diets – People looking to eat healthy are interested in this part paleo/part vegan diet

Oat Milk – Forget almond milk, oat milk is everyone’s new favorite milk alternative. Wine is a good milk alternative, too

Mustard Yellow – The new “it” color in home décor, whether it’s full walls or accents, because wearing sunglasses is fun while you watch tv.

God Parent Proposals – Forget just asking someone to be your baby’s godparent, now you’ll need to come up with a fun way to pop the question.

Cropped Bangs – When it comes to beauty, bangs that land just above the brow are looking to be the thing in 2019. Also in style, having hair at all

Powder Dipping Manicures – Forget the gel manicure, powder dipping lasts longer and is easier to remove. Lee press on nails did not make the list again next year