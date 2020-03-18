Top 10 Trending on Netflix for the week of March 18th

Here are the top trending shows on Netflix for the week of March 18, 2020

“On My Block,” (season 3 finale): A group of teen friends aren’t as close as they were two years ago.

“Spenser Confidential” (2020): Mark Wahlberg stars as a former police detective who dives back into Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a murder conspiracy.

“Love Is Blind” (series premiere): Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this "social experiment" challenges single women and men to find "the one" without seeing each other.

“Lost Girls” (2020): A woman determined to find her missing escort daughter launches an investigation that brings to light multiple unsolved case of murdered sex workers.

“Boss Baby: Back In Business” (season 3 premiere): Picking up where DreamWorks’ original film left off, Boss Baby is a secret agent in the war for adults’ love between babies and puppies.

“100 Humans: Life’s Questions Answered” (series premiere): This science-based show answers some of the biggest questions about human nature, spotlighting all walks of life with 100 participants going through multiple trials.

“Outbreak” (1995): A team of doctors fight against a dangerous airborne virus spread by African monkeys smuggled into the United States.

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (series premiere): The system’s protection of vulnerable children comes into question after a young boy’s brutal murder and the trial of his guardians.

“Elite” (season 3 premiere): Things get dark – and violent – after three working-class teens enroll in an über exclusive private school in Spain.

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019): In this star-studded sequel, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the feathered gang team up with the Green Pigs to combat a common enemy.

