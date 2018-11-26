Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Here's How To Give Back In The CLE

Tuesday, November 27th is Giving Tuesday and it’s basically a day to give back. It was started in 2012 as a response to how commercial everything is around the holidays, especially after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's the beginning of the charitable season, so here's how you can give back in the CLE.

Donate to your favorite nonprofit - Give to a charity that does work in line with your values. The Cleveland APL receives no government assistance if that's something near and dear to your heart. There are plenty of charities in Cleveland that need your help and you can get a list of them HERE . If you’re not sure who to support, check out the #GivingTuesday site for ideas.

Volunteer your time - If you can spare some time on Tuesday, roll up your sleeves and donate it to organizations that need hands-on help. Get a list of volunteer opportunities in Cleveland HERE

Start your own fundraiser - If you have a Facebook account, let the power of social media help your favorite nonprofit. Just click “Fundraisers” on the left-hand side of the Facebook page under the Explore tab. There you’ll see options to start a fundraiser for #GivingTuesday. This year, Facebook and PayPal will match donations up to a total of $7-million.

Share your experience on social media - If you can’t give financially, a free way to help is by boosting #GivingTuesday posts on social media. Use the hashtag #GivingTuesday and repost and retweet to show nonprofits some extra love.

Start a charitable giving habit - It’s important to give back any time you can, not just the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, so if you’re able, sign up to donate once a month or quarterly to support your favorite charities year-round.