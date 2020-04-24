Thousands of Girl Scout Cookies Left Unsold from Coronavirus

Girl Scout cookie season was cut short this year because of the coronavirus, so lots of troops still have stashes of boxes left. Without being able to set up stands to sell Thin Mints, Samoas, and all our other favorites like they usually do, they’re turning to online sales.

The Girl Scouts have launched Cookie Care, a digital platform that lets customers buy cookies from troops across the country who still have inventory. It also allows people to donate boxes to first responders, volunteers, or anyone they want to give them to. As one troop leader explains, “The girls are stepping up and thinking outside the box to get their cookies sold.”