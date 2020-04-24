Thousands of Girl Scout Cookies Left Unsold from Coronavirus

April 24, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

Girl Scout cookie season was cut short this year because of the coronavirus, so lots of troops still have stashes of boxes left. Without being able to set up stands to sell Thin Mints, Samoas, and all our other favorites like they usually do, they’re turning to online sales.

The Girl Scouts have launched Cookie Care, a digital platform that lets customers buy cookies from troops across the country who still have inventory. It also allows people to donate boxes to first responders, volunteers, or anyone they want to give them to. As one troop leader explains, “The girls are stepping up and thinking outside the box to get their cookies sold.”

Tags: 
Girl Scouts
cookie care
Coronavirus

Recent Podcast Audio
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson About The COVID-19 Situation WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Nail Technican Rachel Gives Us Quarantine Nail Advice WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes