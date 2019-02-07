There's A Bunch Of New Food Emojis Coming

February 7, 2019
Glenn Anderson

I don't know why getting new emojis is so exciting, but it is and I know you are excited too..How many times have you been looking for just the right one and not finding it?  I mean, do we really need to spend MORE time on our phones?

My son likes waffles and sloths more than anything, yet if I were to text him, I couldn't find either..UNTIL NOW.  Then again, he's only 7 and he doesn't have an I phone (thank goodness)

When they make their debut later this year, there will be 230 new emojis and eight of them are food-related. While we’re still going to have to wait for that white wine emoji, there are some fun ones coming:

Falafel
Stick of butter
Onion
Waffle with butter
Ice cube
Juice box
Oyster - with a tiny pearl!
garlic

The emojis are set to debut on Android and Apple devices starting in September.

Tags: 
new food emojis 2019
food emojis
new emojis 2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, February 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Mentor Football Coach Steve Trivisanno WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Details Of Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, February 1st 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview The Owners of Saucission About Their Appearence On The Zimmern List WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 25th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes