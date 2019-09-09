Target Has Haunted Mansion Cookie Kits For Fall

September 9, 2019
Glenn Anderson
haunted mansion

Photo by Cherries JD iStock / Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Fall
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows

It’s not even officially fall yet, but the Halloween spirit is already taking over. Target is getting in on the fun by putting a spooky twist on a classic Christmas treat with their Haunted House Cookie Kits. They come in three varieties with pre-baked cookies, sprinkles, and colorful icing.

The “Haunted Mansion” - This set comes with the chocolate cookies to build a house that’s taller and creepier along with black, orange, and green icing, and colored candies and sprinkles.

The "Moonlit Cottage" - It’s the simplest one and it includes a chocolate cookies for a classic gingerbread house design, orange frosting, and black, orange, and lime green candies.

The "Spooky Graveyard” - And the last set includes tombstone and ghost-shaped cookies so you can build your own cemetery. It also includes white, black, and orange icing, as well as pumpkin-shaped candies and multicolored sprinkles.

Check it out and order HERE

Tags: 
Target
haunted mansion cookie kit
Halloween
fall craft ideas

Recent Podcast Audio
Peter John-Baptiste From The Browns Front Office Calls In To The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, September 6th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk to Mona About the North Ridgeville Trike & Bike to Benefit Velosano Kids WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kim Dell shares behind the scenes information on The Cleveland National Air Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Major Ray from the Thunderbirds Joins Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Check out Trinity's Pre-Professional Internship Program WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes