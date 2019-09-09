Target Has Haunted Mansion Cookie Kits For Fall
It’s not even officially fall yet, but the Halloween spirit is already taking over. Target is getting in on the fun by putting a spooky twist on a classic Christmas treat with their Haunted House Cookie Kits. They come in three varieties with pre-baked cookies, sprinkles, and colorful icing.
The “Haunted Mansion” - This set comes with the chocolate cookies to build a house that’s taller and creepier along with black, orange, and green icing, and colored candies and sprinkles.
The "Moonlit Cottage" - It’s the simplest one and it includes a chocolate cookies for a classic gingerbread house design, orange frosting, and black, orange, and lime green candies.
The "Spooky Graveyard” - And the last set includes tombstone and ghost-shaped cookies so you can build your own cemetery. It also includes white, black, and orange icing, as well as pumpkin-shaped candies and multicolored sprinkles.
Check it out and order HERE