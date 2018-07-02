How I Talked To My Kids About Lebron Leaving

So, Lebron is gone...Again. I remember when he first left how devastated my whole family was. My 3 kids were always doing the player introductions on their karaoke microphones. “From St. Vincent St. Mary High School...Every game was a ritual in our house. I realize that the reason why my family was so into basketball and the Cavs was because Lebron brought an abnormal excitement to normal basketball. They knew him and Kyrie by name. They had posters and fatheads everywhere.

As the years have gone by, we all took everything for granted. From winning, to going to the finals. It’s what happens when you get too much of a good thing, you simply don’t appreciate. If you ate lobster everyday, it would get commonplace after a while..And your cholosterol would be through the roof. If it was constantly sunny out, you wouldn’t appreciate the good mood the sun brings. It would become boring and not appreciated. Ask anyone who lives in Florida. So Lebron’s greatness and going to the finals? You just sorta expect it. Now that he is gone, the true impact of his presence will be felt in the coming weeks and months.

As a parent, it is an extreme teaching moment, whether I like it or not. Appreciate what you have, be thankful, never take anything for granted. Sure, I'll tell my kids that and they will roll their eyes and say “We know, Dad”. They will be allowed to follow Lebron to the Lakers, they can have jerseys, they can watch games, but we will support and watch OUR team, the Cavs. The team that has given us so many bonding moments as a family.

Now it’s time to form new traditions. Now the Cavs really get the chance to form a “team”. We all are anxious to see some good basketball and check out some emerging all stars. We will get the chance to actually go to a Cavs game again and make some new memories. When I was younger, I remember my mom taking me to a game and just taking in the atmosphere. I don’t remember who won, what their record was, I just remember being at the Richfield Colosseum with my friends and mom and that’s all that really mattered. We will not see another Lebron James for possibly the rest of our lives, but we have the memories and my family will create new ones. Another championship would be nice, but having my family of 5 go to the game and actually be able to afford the water AND NACHOS??? All is not lost