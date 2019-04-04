Taco Bell Tests Out New Vegetarian Menu

Taco Bell promised a new vegetarian menu was coming and now they’re making good on that. Hopefully, they'll be making their way to the Cleveland area soon, right?

This week the chain will start testing their first-ever dedicated vegetarian menu in the Dallas, Texas area.

They’ll be serving up new meat-free options and the menu also features the good old 7-Layer Burrito.

Making its debut are the Vegetarian Crunchwrap Supreme and the Quesarito, which are both made with black beans.

And while these new items are all meat-free, they’re not the only vegetarian items Taco Bell offers. They actually sell 350-million vegetarian items a year already, but with more people going meatless these days, it’s nice to have new options.