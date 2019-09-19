Taco Bell Testing Out Nacho Party Packs!

I love nachos, you love nachos, and Taco Bell has announced that they’re testing the largest box of nachos they’ve ever released.

The Nacho Party Pack is a box full of chips, refried beans, seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guac, with jalapeños on top and it’s big enough to please a crowd. It’s only $7.99, so it’s also a cheap way to feed a bunch of people.

The only downside? The Nacho Party Pack is only being tested in Birmingham, Alabama, so unless you live there, you can’t get in on the fun just yet.

You'll remember that Taco Bell recently took nachos off of their menu. If this is the replacement, sign me up please!!!