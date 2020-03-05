Taco Bell Introduces "Veggie Mode"

You may not think of Taco Bell as being a great restaurant for vegetarians and vegans, but they actually have a lot of meat-free options. And now the chain is adding something called “Veggie Mode” that will make finding all the items even easier. When it’s activated with a single-swipe on their self-service ordering kiosks, the feature will reveal nearly 50 items certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

“Veggie Mode” launches March 12th and includes all the vegetarian options Taco Bell unveiled earlier this year, and some new swaps not previously featured on menus. It’s like a secret vegetarian menu and includes these new versions of classic Taco Bell items:

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito becomes the Layered Vegetarian Burrito

Chalupa Supreme can be a Black Bean Chalupa Supreme

Chicken Soft Taco turns into a Black Bean Soft Taco

Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla can be tweaked to be a Egg & Cheese Flatbread Quesadilla

And you’ll still be able to customize your order, but now there will be more than 20-million possible vegetarian menu combinations.