Sunday Is Cinco De Mayo-Here Are The Freebies And Deals!

Cinco De Mayo is an amazing day to celebrate with a taco or margarita, and if you're looking for places that are offering deals, here ya go!

Abuelo’s: Get a $5 Grande Mexican Draft Beer special and $6.95 Flag Margarita Sunday.

Applebee's: The $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month, also available for Cinco de Mayo, is the Dollarita...Duh

Bahama Breeze: This deal lasts through May 31. Except for Mother's Day, get $5 classic margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Premium Tequila and Rum Flights.

Bar Louie: From Friday through Sunday, locations are hosting Cabo de Mayo parties with two specialty tacos for $5 and $5 drink specials on two special cocktails. The specials are available during Cabo de Mayo celebrations.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get $5 Fresh Agave Lime Margaritas Sunday at select locations.

Chili’s: Three beverages – the Tequila Trifecta, the Presidente Margarita and draft beer – are each $5 Sunday.

Chipotle: Get free DoorDash delivery on Chipotle orders $10 or more Sunday placed through the on-demand delivery service's website or app, the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. No promo code is needed but the maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax.

TGI Fridays: Get $5 Fridays 'Ritas, $5 Patron Shots, and $5 Dos Equis 23-ounce draft beer Sunday.

Yard House: The chain has $5 House Margaritas, Salted Watermelon Margaritas and Pomegranate Margaritas, all day Sunday at select locations nationwide. Times may vary by location.