Glenn's Summer Daycation Idea #4-Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Summer is rapidly coming to a close. The challenge is to find new and exciting day trips at a minimal cost to create cherished memories. I feel I have done so much in the CLE, and then I realize how much more I need to see.

Today, my daughter and I visited the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Tow Path Trail for the first time. It's absolutely beautiful.

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

There are so many picturesque spots, and the trail is long enough for avid bikers. This was Madelyn's first time biking in a park. Our street has no sidewalks and biking is limited, so this was a real treat. Not only can you bike and walk on the path, but the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has multiple stops along the trail. You can even bring your bike on board and have them bring you back to your starting destination. Get more details on all the train has to offer HERE

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

We have developed a little tradition of stopping off in Peninsula and trying one of the fun restaurants there. Today, we stopped at Winking Lizard!

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Spending time with your kids is so very important. It's not what you do, its that you do it together. I love creating memories with all my kids, and realize I have such a limited time to make an impact on them. If you have a few hours, I highly suggest connecting with your kids in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Have fun :)