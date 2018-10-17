Subway Now Has Delivery at Over 9000 Locations

Wish you could get a Subway sandwich delivered straight to your door? Sure, you can order ahead so you don't have to wait in line, but that still takes too much effort..Now you can have it sent from over 9,000 locations. The chain just announced they’re partnering with four of America’s biggest delivery services to bring us food: UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates.

To make it even easier, Subway also has Subway.com/Delivers which lets you sort out which is the best delivery option for you .If your Subway doesn’t offer delivery yet, just hang on because with these four new partnerships those 9,000 restaurants could quickly expand in the next few months.

I checked downtown Cleveland, Parma, and Brook Park, and all had options. Here's hoping one works for you, too!