Subway May Get Rid Of $5 Footlongs For Paninis Instead

If you're a fan of Subway’s $5 Footlongs, grab 'em while you can because they may no longer be on the menu at your local restaurant.

According to CEO Trevor Haynes, each franchisee will now be allowed to decide if they want to sell the cheap subs or not. The company brought back the $5 Footlong last year after not having them around for years and a lot of franchise owners were not happy because of costs, so Subway did something about it.

The chain is also testing a spicier rotisserie chicken they’re calling Firebird Chicken and 200 locations are trying out a quartet of new subs they’re dubbing “regional flavors.”. Can you say Pierogi Sub?

The company is also said to be experimenting with paninis in California. I'm sorry, isn't that what Paninis is for?