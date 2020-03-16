Star Suggestions From Glenn

Hey guys!

Everyone's life is being altered, and I guess the comforting aspect of it all is that we're all in the same boat. We all have the ability to share ideas and thoughts to make things just a bit easier. Here are some ideas to get you through the week. We'll explore new ideas next week! Take care of one another xoxo

Best Binge for Adults-Hillary on Hulu, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez on Netflix, Love is Blind on Netflix



Best Binge for Kids-Frozen 2 on Disney Plus, Fuller House, Greenhouse Academy, No Good Nick, Alexa and Katie



Go to Board Game-What Do You Meme? Family edition. We got from Amazon this week and love it. Also, I recommend doing a really big puzzle. We started a 1000 piecer yesterday and the kids are begging to continue it today...Odd



Go To Card Game-Uno, Blackjack. There's math involved and if you do some gambling, they can earn money for basketball cards or something else they want



Is there a job /task you have been putting off that you will try and tackle now that you may have time? Learning how to teach 3 kids three different lessons plans at the same time in perfect harrmony..LOL. If you figure this out, please let me know!



Best thing to do outside? Ride bikes and take advantage of The Metroparks biking and walking trails. Family walks.

The bottom line? This will teach us all to slow down and concentrate on what matters, and that's family. All my best, and if you have any ideas, feel free to share. xo Glenn