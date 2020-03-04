Songs With A 20-Second Chorus To Wash Your Hands To

With the threat of the coronavirus looming, experts recommend folks be diligent about washing their hands. We’re often told that the correct way to wash your hands is for 20 seconds, or about the same amount of time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. But if you’re not a fan of the birthday tune, someone has solved the problem.

Twitter user Jen Monnier notes that she’s “tired of singing Happy Birthday” while hand washing, and has offered up a list of other songs with 20-second choruses that you can put in its place, and they are way more enjoyable.

Those songs include:

“Love on Top” – Beyoncé

“Landslide” – Fleetwood Mac

“Raspberry Beret” – Prince

“Jolene” – Dolly Parton

“Africa” - Toto

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo