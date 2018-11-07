Science Says There's Only One Way To Successfully Diet

Obesity is a national epidemic. According to recent statistics, three quarters of men and two thirds of women are obese. I was blown away when I read that. Basically 40-percent of the country is obese. How do we change it?

It's not the diet we are choosing. Lifestyle eating, as I like to call it, is a healthy choice. It doesn't mater if you're doing Weight Watchers, Keto, Low-Carb, Paleo, or The Chicken Wing Diet (OK, I made that one up, but wow, right?)

A new report by the U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce shows that having a system of regular support in place is the key to dieting success. The taskforce looked at about 100 weight loss programs and discovered what you eat or how you exercise didn’t matter. What mattered are the face-to-face meetings keeping you on track.

So, it's pretty obvious. When you focus, or are made to focus, your behaviors start to change and the pounds come off. Use loved ones to monitor you, or post to Facebook for some accountability. Just don't post how many squats you did today or a picture of your protein bar. Slow and steady wins the race. Good luck to you. Oh, and is that pumpkin pie?