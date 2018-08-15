This Saturday Is The Most Popular Wedding Day Of The Year

According to The Knot, Saturday is the most popular day of the year to get married, so get ready for some Kool and the Gang and rigatoni!

28,633 couples are getting hitched Saturday, and with an average invite list of 136 guests, that means 3.9 million people will be spending this weekend at a wedding

Guests spend about $261 for a wedding, including gifts, attire and more, but if they’re traveling to a wedding, that number goes up to $901

When it comes to gifts, about 1.3-million will buy gifts off a couples’ registry, and some of those can be quite pricey too. According to The Knot, the most popular registry gifts for couples getting married Saturday include:

KitchenAid stand mixer

Ninja blender

Dyson vacuum

iRobot Roomba

Air Fryer

And while some people just hate weddings, it turns out most people actually love them. The Knot’s 2018 Guest Survey finds that 70% of guests report enjoying the last wedding they attended, while 65% are already looking forward to the next wedding they’ll attend.

I am so busy DJ-ing weddings, that I'm sad I don't get to actually relax and enjoy them. I do a mean Hokey-Pokey, I mean, that's what it's all about, right?