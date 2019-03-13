The Red Wine With Coffee In It That You Absolutely Have To Try

I love a good red wine as much as the next person, but after a glass or two, I usually find myself, how do you say it, sleepy.

If you've ever tried Apothic wines, you know they are really good and they're at a good price point. Cold Brew Coffee-Infused Red Wine from Apothic is back and you are gonna love it!

Apothic took to Facebook to share the good news, posting, “although we’re not making Brew permanent, we do have a small stash hidden away…” Bottles of the red blend, which has “notes of dark fruit, mocha, and chocolate,” are available online for $12.99 and at some Targets.

