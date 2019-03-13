The Red Wine With Coffee In It That You Absolutely Have To Try

March 13, 2019
Glenn Anderson

I love a good red wine as much as the next person, but after a glass or two, I usually find myself, how do you say it, sleepy.

If you've ever tried Apothic wines, you know they are really good and they're at a good price point.  Cold Brew Coffee-Infused Red Wine from Apothic is back and you are gonna love it!

Apothic took to Facebook to share the good news, posting, “although we’re not making Brew permanent, we do have a small stash hidden away…” Bottles of the red blend, which has “notes of dark fruit, mocha, and chocolate,” are available online for $12.99 and at some Targets.

Read more about it HERE

 

 

Tags: 
apothic brew
wine with coffee
fun red wines under 13 bucks

