Red Lobster Shares Recipes For Mother's Day!

This Sunday, May 10th, is Mother’s Day and Red Lobster is here to help make moms everywhere feel loved and appreciated. Social distancing may keep us apart from the moms we love, but the restaurant chain is offering up some at-home brunch recipes featuring their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits to celebrate the holiday.

Red Lobster’s website shares recipes for a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bacon, Egg, & Cheese sandwich,

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bloody Marys, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Waffles, and even Mixed Berry Cheddar Bay Shortcakes. They’ve also created biscuit-themed Mother’s Day e-cards and Zoom backgrounds for your virtual Mother’s Day celebration. And you can order a dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits and have them delivered right to mom’s door to really show your love.