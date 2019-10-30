Recipe: Try Glenn's Healthy Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

Dinner is a constant struggle in the Anderson household. Chicken tenders or PBJ and get them to eat, or venture out and have them go to bed hungry. In the never ending quest to find something everyone can agree on, I made this. It uses more unsalted vegetable stock and less parmesan for the sauce, and when combined with low carb pasta and veggies, you just might pull a fast one on your kids! I know I did! This recipe serves 4-5 easily

3 cooked chicken breasts-sliced thin

1 head of broccoli chopped

12-14 oz box of Dreamfield's low carb pasta of your choice

6 cloves of garlic (minced)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

3 tablespoons flour

3 cups or so of chicken or vegetable stock (unsalted to make it healthier)

a few cups of skim milk

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Cook and drain your noodles, then get a separate pan and add olive oil and warm up over medium heat. add garlic and sizzle it for a bit. Add flour to thicken and slightly cook. Alternate between stock and milk until desired consistency and mixture begins to bubble. Remove from heat and add parmesan

Mix it all together and top with more parmesan!

Enjoy!