Play This One Game If Your Kids Are Bored and It's Raining Outside

Ever have kids that are bored? I'm not even sure why I asked the question. It's even worse if the weather is bad and you can't usher them outside. We played this game that kept my 3 entertained for a solid hour. Here is what you need and you already have it in your house.

* 2 rolls of toilet paper per child

* Markers and paper for scoring

It's called Toilet Paper Mummy. 1 child is the roller and one is the mummy. Depending on how many kids are in the house and bored, you can divide into teams. Play can happen a few different ways. Either the first person to completely use up a roll of TP wins, or the first person to completely cover the other person wins.

My kids are 10, 7 and 4, but this game can work for children of any age. Or, if you have a group of adults coming over and you don't know how to carry on a conversation much past the veal piccata, offer to pour some chardonnay and start rolling them. Have fun!