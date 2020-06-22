Rainy Day Fun With Glenn!
June 22, 2020
It's hard entertaining kids, but there are some things that make it a bit easier..Setting up a putt-putt course at home. My mom went to the Flea market and got a set for 5 bucks that included a bunch of balls and holes you can put around your house!
Super cheap, and has been keeping the kids entertained!
If you're not lucky enough to find a used set at a flea market, you can always get a set of indoor holes on Amazon. I found a nice one HERE.
Have fun setting up your course. Have your kids make flags out of construction paper and obstacles at each hole. Keep score and have fun!
Have a great day today-Glenn :)