Rainy Day Fun With Glenn!

June 22, 2020
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

It's hard entertaining kids, but there are some things that make it a bit easier..Setting up a putt-putt course at home.  My mom went to the Flea market and got a set for 5 bucks that included a bunch of balls and holes you can put around your house!

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Super cheap, and has been keeping the kids entertained!

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

If you're not lucky enough to find a used set at a flea market, you can always get a set of indoor holes on Amazon.  I found a nice one HERE.

Have fun setting up your course.  Have your kids make flags out of construction paper and obstacles at each hole.  Keep score and have fun!

Have a great day today-Glenn :) 

