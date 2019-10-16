Popular Trader Joe’s Items People Resell On Amazon

As much as I love Trader Joe’s, the supermarket does have one huge downside: you can only shop there in person. The fact that you can’t buy their products online has lead to people snapping up stuff in stores and reselling them on Amazon. Side hustle anyone?

For folks who don’t have access to a nearby TJ’s, it’s a way for them to get some of the most popular products.

If you’re looking for Trader Joe’s items on Amazon, these are the things you’ll probably find from third-party resellers:

Chili Lime Seasoning Blend - The combo of sea salt, chile pepper, red bell pepper, and lime juice create what Trader Joe’s calls “spicy but not too hot, and tangy but not too pucker” and your tacos want to try it.

Cinnamon Bun Spread - This baked good-inspired dessert spread only rolled out recently and it was instantly popular.

Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend - We get why this is a big seller on Amazon, this mix of sesame seeds, sea salt, garlic, onion, and poppy seeds is good on everything.

Green Dragon Hot Sauce - TJ’s launched this tomatillo, lime, jalapeno and cilantro hot sauce in 2016 and it’s been a hit ever since.

Mushroom & Company Umami Seasoning Blend - Like it’s bagel-inspired counterpart, this stuff goes on pretty much everything.

Roasted Plantain Chips - These are crunchy and salty and it’s no wonder people can’t get enough.

Speculoos Cookie Butter - If you ever try this tasty spread made from crushed cookies, you’ll be hooked too.