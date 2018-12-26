Popeyes Now Offers 'Emotional Support Chicken' at Airport

I don't know about you, but I love Popeyes. And now, besides providing deliciousness, they will make it easier for you to board a plane...Well, maybe.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is getting in on the emotional support animal trend by selling boxes of "Emotional Support Chicken" at a Philadelphia airport.

The eatery said travelers at Terminal C of Philadelphia International Airport can now purchase a chicken-shaped box labeled "Emotional Support Chicken" to take on their flight.

They say holiday travel can be frustrating, and they wanna ease the stress and provide a laugh

Emotional support animals have been in the headlines recently as a series of high-profile incidents involving unusual species -- including a peacock -- led some airlines to tighten their restrictions on the animals.

"Sorry, Fido. Popeyes #EmotionalSupportChicken doesn't bark on the plane," Popeyes tweeted!