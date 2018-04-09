Planning To Score Tickets to Hamilton on Friday? Here's What You Need To Know
Hamilton Tickets At Playhouse Square
So, you wanna try and get Hamilton tickets on Friday, right? It's a pretty tough ticket. Here's what you need to know:
Tickets will go on sale Friday April 13th at 9AM
You'll be put into a virtual waiting room and your place in line will be randomized at 9am when the tickets go on sale. Anyone entering after 9 AM on Friday will be given the next place in line in order by arrival
There is a maximum purchase limit of 4 tickets per account.
Ticket will range in price from $60-155 with a select number of $435 premium seats available for all performances
There will be a lottery for 37 $10 Orchestra seats for all performances
You can purchase tickets at playhousesquare.org, by phone at 216-241-6000 or 1-866-546-1353 and at the Playhouse Square ticket office
The show runs from July 17th-August 26, 2018
Get even more details HERE