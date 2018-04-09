Planning To Score Tickets to Hamilton on Friday? Here's What You Need To Know

So, you wanna try and get Hamilton tickets on Friday, right? It's a pretty tough ticket. Here's what you need to know:

Tickets will go on sale Friday April 13th at 9AM

You'll be put into a virtual waiting room and your place in line will be randomized at 9am when the tickets go on sale. Anyone entering after 9 AM on Friday will be given the next place in line in order by arrival

There is a maximum purchase limit of 4 tickets per account.

Ticket will range in price from $60-155 with a select number of $435 premium seats available for all performances

There will be a lottery for 37 $10 Orchestra seats for all performances

You can purchase tickets at playhousesquare.org, by phone at 216-241-6000 or 1-866-546-1353 and at the Playhouse Square ticket office

The show runs from July 17th-August 26, 2018

Get even more details HERE