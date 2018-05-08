Pier W On List of Best Brunches in America

There's one thing that Clevelanders like and that's brunching

Pier W in Lakewood is one of two Ohio restaurants named to OpenTable's list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America.

It's a pretty cool list to be a part of since there are over 12 million OpenTable diner reviews plus 45,000 restaurants were considered for the list.

Lindey's in Columbus is the other Ohio restaurant that made the compilation. Can you say road trip?

To make reservations for brunch, or just to get hungry looking at the menu, click HERE

To see the other restaurants that made the list, click HERE