Petition Seeks To Create A “National Trick Or Treat Day"

While a lot of kids will be dressing up on Thursday to go trick or treating for Halloween, there are a lot of folks out there who really wish they didn’t have to do it on a school night. In fact a new Change.org petition is trying to make sure that never happens again.

Last year the Halloween & Costume Association started a Change.org petition to try and get Halloween moved from October 31st to the last Saturday in October, but it didn’t really work. Well, this year they decided to go with a new tactic. The organization has started another petition, this time to designate the last Saturday in October “National Trick or Treat Day.”

And apparently there are plenty of folks who like the idea, with the petition nabbing over 153,000 signatures, just shy of their 200,000 signature goal. The petition notes, “With your support, we will create a safer, longer, bigger celebration for ALL by making National Trick or Treat Day official!”

Personally, make it on a Saturday. I know many communities will say the reason why they have specific days is to coincide with sports schedules, but here's my take. Choose sports or choose candy. Don't punish the rest of us...-End rant